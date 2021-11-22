Nasarawa assembly approves 5 additional SAs for Gov. Sule

Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has granted the request of governor Abdullahi Sule to appoint five additional Special Advisers in the state.

Speaker of the House Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe- Abdullahi announced the House approval during its sitting on Monday, in Lafia.

He said that the additional Special Advisers by the governor was to assist him in the task of providing dividends of democracy to the people.

“This house has accordingly approved five additional Special Advisers for Governor Abdullahi Sule to appoint.

“This house wishes His Excellency well in providing good governance for the people of the state,” he said.

The Speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the House resolution for the Governor’s further necessary action.

Earlier, Hon Tanko Tunga, the majority leader of the house while presenting the governor’s letter said that Governor Sule is seeking for the approval of five additional Special Advisers.

The majority leader said that those to be appointed are people of proven integrity and have wealth of experience that would add value to the state.