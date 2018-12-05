Nasarawa assembly confirms 11 commissioner nominees

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has confirmed the 11 commissioner nominees submitted to the House for screening and confirmation by Governor Umaru Al-Makura.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the confirmation after the screening of the 11 commissioner nominees

during the House proceeding yesterday in Lafia.

The 11 commissioner nominees screened and confirmed are: Hajiya Halima Jabiru, Salisu Abubakar Haske, Pham.Victor Terrah, Musa Suleiman, Hajiya Jamila Sarki ,Hon.Mary Enwongulu, Dr. Roseline Kela ,Hajiya

Sa’adatu Yahaya, Huduyamba Agidi, Dr. Clement Uhembe and Mohammed Bashir Aliyu.

The Speaker charged the commissioner nominees to be fair and just when finally sworn -in- as members of the state executive council in order

to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

Balarabe-Abdullahi urged them to use their wealth of experiences to add value to the development of the state.

He also urged them to be prudent and accountable in the management of the state’s resources while discharging their duties in the interest of peace and development.

It would be recalld that on Nov. 27, Governor Al-Makura sent 11 nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners and members of the state executive council.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.