Nasarawa assembly confirms 14 commissioner nominees





The Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Wednesday, screened and confirmed all 14 commissioner nominees sent to it by governor Abdullahi Sule.

The Speaker of the House Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi announced their confirmation after screening session during the House proceedings in Lafia.



He urged the commissioner nominees to live above board while discharging their duties.



Those confirmed are Hon. Yakubu Kwanta -Akwanga, Hon. Yusuf Aliyu Turaki- Awe, Hajiya Aishatu Rufai Ibrahim- Awe, Hon. Salihu Enah- Doma, Prof. Umar Mika’il Gurku- Karu, Nuhu Ibrahim Oshafu-Keana local government areas.

Others are Engr. Idris Mohammed Idris- Keffi, Mohammed Tanimu Sarki – Lafia, Abimiku Hannatu Bala- Lafia, Hajiya Fatu Jemita Sabo- Nasarawa, Yakubu Mohammed Lawal- Nassarawa Eggon, Daniel Agyeno – Obi, Pharm. Ahmed Baba Yahaya- Toto and Amb. Lucky Isaac Yargwa- Wamba.

The speaker directed the clerk of the House to communicate the House resolution to governor Abdullahi Sule for his further necessary action.

Earlier, the majority leader of the House Hon. Tanko Tunga (APC- Awe North) moved a motion for the confirmation of the commissioner nominees and seconded by house minority leader, Hon. Abel Bala PDP- Nasarawa Eggon West).

