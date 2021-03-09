Nasarawa Assembly deliberates College of Nursing and Midwifery bill



The Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Tuesday, deliberated on report of the House standing Committee on Health on a Bill for a Law to establish the Nasarawa state college of Nursing and midwifery, Lafia and for other Matters related thereto.

Speaker of the house Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, slated March 23, 2021 for the third reading of the bill after the Majority leader of the House Hon.Tanko Tunga moved a motion for the adoption of the report during the House proceedings in Lafia.

Balarabe Abdullahi said the bill if scaled into third reading would upgrade the institution thereby boosting health man power and improve on the general health in the state.



Earlier, the Majority leader of the House Hon. Tanko Tunga while moving a motion for the adoption of the report on the bill said the bill was to upgrade the institution.

The Minority leader of the House Hon. Danladii Jatau seconded the motion moved by the majority leader.

The House unanimously adopted the report on the bill.

Related

No tags for this post.