Nasarawa assembly gives government 2 weeks to pay 496 newly teachers’ salary

The Nasarawa state House of Assembly has given two weeks ultimatum to the state government to pay 496 newly employed secondary school teachers their three months’ salary.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, gave the directive when five senior government officials appeared before the House in Lafia on Monday.

He said that prompt payment of salary would not only improve on the living condition of the teachers but would also improve the standard of education in the state.

“We have decided to invite you because members are sad. Our concern is to ensure that those teachers are paid. This House will never accept a situation where the lives of our children will be jeopardised,” he said.

He, therefore, directed the Head of Service and all those saddled with the responsibility of the payment to settle the newly employed teachers within two weeks.

“We are giving you from now to the end of the working hours of next week to pay the teachers their salaries and so shall it be,” he said.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Mr. Nicholas Abari Aboki, confirmed the employment of 496 teachers. He assured of writing a memo to Governor Abdullahi Sule for approval on the payment of the teachers’ salary immediately.

Those that appeared before the House were the state Commissioner of Education, Fati J. Sabo, and that of Finance, Daniel Agyeno; State Accountant General, Zaka Yakubu; Head of civil Service, Abari N. Aboki, and Director, Salary Bureau, Sule Dahir.