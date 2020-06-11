Nasarawa assembly issues one week ultimatum to contractors



The Nasarawa state House of Assembly Committee on Education has given one week ultimatum to all contractors, who are yet to provide furniture to schools across the state to do so or risk revocation.

House committee Chairman on Education Hon. Daniel Oga Ogazi gave the directive when the committee visited the State Vocational and Relevant Technology Board (VRTB) on Thursday in Lafia.

He said the visit was to assess the budget performance of the board with the view of addressing any challenge if discovered.

Ogazi commended the General Manager of the board, Idris Umar for doing well towards training and empowering youths across the state.

Ogazi who also directed the state Universal Basic Education Board to henceforth stop youths from playing football in the premises of Lafia East Primary school due to damages done to the school structures as a result of the sporting activities.

“SUBEB should also fix the gate of Lafia East Primary School immediately to avoid trespassing,” he said.

He thereby directed the contractor handling the construction of upstairs (eight classrooms) in Lafia east to return to the site due to poor quality work.