Nasarawa assembly lauds Sule for completing inherited projects



The Nasarawa state House of Assembly committee on Works and Transport, Wednesday, commended governor Abdullahi Sule for the completion of some of the projects initiated by the past administrations.

Hon Abdulaziz Suleiman Danladi, the Chairman of the committee gave the commendation when he led other members of the committee on an oversight function to the Ministry of Works in Lafia.



Danladi who represents Keffi East constituency said governor Sule deserved commendation for not abandoning such projects aimed at improving the standard of living of the people of the state.

He added that the governor’s action has saved the state from resource wastage, thereby improving on the standard of living and socio-economic development of the people of the state.

Danladi also lauded governor Sule for initiating new projects such as Karu bus terminal, Lafia bus terminal and roads network across the state.

He however, assured the ministry of the committee’s maximum support to enable it to deliver on its mandate.



Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Chief Philip Dada, thanked the committee for supporting the ministry to succeed.

Dada said the state government was committed in providing infrastructure to communities across the state in order to improve on their standard of living.

He restated the continued determination of the management of the ministry to be up and doing in order to bring speedy development to the state.