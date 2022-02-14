Nasarawa assembly moves to create additional district areas

Nasarawa state House of Assembly has taken steps to create additional districts and village areas in order to promote peace and security in the state.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, stated this after Hon. Mohammed Ibrahim Alkali( APC- Lafia North) moved a motion for a Bill for a Law for the creation of districts and village areas in Nasarawa state and other related matters thereto during the House proceedings on Monday, in Lafia.

The speaker said the importance of traditional institution in the area of peace promotion could not be overemphasized, hence the need of the House readiness to give their necessary support to ensure the creation of more districts and village areas in the state.

Earlier, Hon. Mohammed Ibrahim Alkali, member representing Lafia North constituency and chairman house committee on LG and chieftaincy affairs, who sponsored the bill moved a motion for the bill to scale first reading which was seconded by Hon. Usman Labaran Shafa, member representing Toto/ Gadabuke constituency.

The House however passed into first reading a bill for the creation of districts and village areas in Nasarawa state and other related matters thereto and slated first week of April, 2022 for the second reading of the bill.