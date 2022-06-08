Nasarawa assembly passes 13 bills, 11 resolutions in one year

The Nasarawa state house of Assembly has passed 13 bills into law and 11 resolutions between June, 2021 and 2022.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, disclosed this while delivering his speech to mark the end of third session of the sixth Nasarawa Assembly legislative year on Wednesday, in Lafia.

He lauded the members for their high sense of dedication and patriotism while discharging their duties on the year under review.

“From available records before me, it is evident that this honourable house, within the period under review passed a total of 13 bills while eight others are in various stages of passage.

“Let me quickly add that a total of 11 resolutions also saw the light of the day within the session,” he said.

The speaker therefore, assured the people of the state that the house will strive to surpass the achievements of past assemblies.

Earlier, Hon. Umar Tanko Tunga, the majority leader of the House moved a motion for the house to proceed on six weeks recess, seconded by the minority leader of the house Hon. Abel Yakubu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

