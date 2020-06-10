Nasarawa assembly passes 15 bills, 16 resolutions in one year



The Nasarawa state House of Assembly Wednesday, said it has passed 15 bills and 16 resolutions within the last one year.

The Speaker of the house, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, disclosed this during the occasion of the end of the first session of the sixth assembly in Lafia.

He described the sixth assembly as one of the best in the history of the state and said that the achievements made by the house within the one year was possible as a result of the unity, cooperation and support by the members and staff of the assembly.

“The six assembly is on course to being one of the best. Indeed within the first session of this assembly, a total of 15 bills have been passed into law and let me add that the House also passed 16 resolutions within the period under review,” he said.

The speaker also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing executive order 10 granting financial autonomy to both state legislatures and the Judiciary.

The speaker further expressed satisfaction with the cordial working relationship existing between the three arms of government in the state and called for its sustenance.

“Let me assure the Executive and Judicial arms of government that the state House of Assembly is willing to cooperate with them in the task of providing the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.”

He however, assured the executive armed that the state legislature will treat Executive bills expeditiously while the oversight duties of the various standing committees of the house would be strengthened.