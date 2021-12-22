Nasarawa Assembly passes 2022 budget into law



The Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Monday, passed into law N114. 3 bilion 2022 appropriation.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill into law during the house proceeding, in Lafia.

He said the 2022 budget was also jerked up by N4.5 billion only from the initial N109.8bn presented for approval by governor Abdullahi Sule to N114.3bn.



The speaker said the increase of the 2022 appropriation bill was as a result of upward review of some sectorial allocations due to their importance and for the overall development of the state.

“A Bill for a law to authorize the issue out of the consolidated revenue fund of the state (Appropriation Bill) of the sum of N114, 287, 447, 524. 06.only for the services of Nasarawa state government for the period of 12 months,commencing from 1st January, 2022 ending 31st December, 2022.

“N73, 868, 482, 458. 05. only as recurrent expenditure and N40, 418, 965, 066.01 only as capital expenditure,” he said.





He however, appreciated members for their commitment and hard work in ensuring speedy passage of the budget.

The speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for Governor Abdullahi Sule’s assent.

Earlier, Hon. Daniel Ogazi (APC- Kokona East ), the deputy majority leader of the House moved a motion for the passage of the bill into law and seconded by Hon. Abel Bala (PDP- Nassarawa Eggon West) , the minority leader.

On December 9, 2021, governor Sule presented the 2022 budget proposal of N109.8 billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

