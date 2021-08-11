Nasarawa Assembly passes financial autonomy bill into law



The Nasarawa state House of Assembly has passed into law a Bill to repeal and re-enact the Nasarawa state House of Assembly financial management Law 2021 and other related matters.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill into law after Hon. Tanko Tunga, the majority leader of the House moved a motion to that effect during the House proceedings on Wednesday, in Lafia.

The speaker said the financial autonomy of the House was to ensure transparency, accountability and good governance in the state.



“The purpose of the bill is to grant real financial autonomy to the state House of Assembly.

“This is our bill. I appreciate you all for your commitment to enable the bill sees the light of the day,” he said.

He directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for governor Abdullahi Sule’s assent.

Earlier, the majority leader of the house Hon Tanko Tunga moved a motion for the bill to scale third reading, and the deputy minority leader Hon. Luka Iliya Zhekaba, seconded the motion.



Meanwhile, the House also passed into law a Bill to establish the Nasarawa state Urban and Regional Planning Board and for other purposes connected therewith.

The speaker said that the bill if finally assented to by the governor would ensure proper and good development plan in the state.

He then, directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for governor’s assent.