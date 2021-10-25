Nasarawa Assembly passes N5.98bn 2021 supplementary budget into law



Nasarawa state House of Assembly Monday, passed N 5.98billion 2021 supplementary budget into law.

Speaker of the House Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill into law after Hon. Tanko Tunga, the majority leader of the house moved a motion to that effect during the house proceedings in Lafia.



“The total size of the supplementary budget stand at N5, 975, 076, 812.86 only with a recurrent expenditure of N3, 620, 618, 735.86 only while capital expenditure is N2, 354, 458, 077) only.



“A Bill for a Law to issue out of the consolidated revenue fund of the state (Supplementary Appropriation Bill) of the sum of N5, 975, 076, 812.86 and a virement (Re- Allocation/ Adjustment ) of 2,690,023,000 only for the services of Nasarawa state government is read for the third time and pass,” he said.



The speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for Gov. Sule’s assent.



Earlier, Hon. Tanko Tunga ( APC- Awe North) , the majority leader of the House moved a motion for the bill to pass third reading, and seconded by Hon. Abel Bala ( PDP- Nassarawa Eggon West).



It would be recalled that on December 31, 2020 governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, has signed the state N115.7 billion 2021 budget into law.