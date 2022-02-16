Nasarawa Assembly summons education commissioner, others over non payment of teachers salary



The Nasarawa state house of Assembly, Wednesday, summoned the state commissioner of education, his Finance counterpart, the state Accountant General, Head of Civil Service and Director, salary bureau to appear before the House on Monday February 21, 2022.

Speaker of the House Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, gave the directive after Hon. Daniel Oga Ogazi, the chairman, House committee on education raised the issue on matters of public interest during the House proceedings in Lafia.

He said teachers in the state must be encouraged through prompt payment of their salary in order for them to put in their best in impacting good knowledge on the students, and to improve on the standard of education.

“Honestly what is happening in the education sector, particularly in the state is sad. Teachers were employed in the last three months and after three months, salary has not been paid.

“It is in view of this, we are inviting the state commissioner of education, commissioner of Finance, Accountant General, Head of the Civil Service and Director salary bureau to appear before the House on Monday, Febuary 21, 2022.

“This is to enable them explain to us and the people of the state why they have failed to pay the salary of the over 400 newly employed secondary school teachers after three months of their employment, “he said.

Earlier, Hon. Daniel Oga Ogazi (APC- Kokona East), chairman, House committee on education while raising the matter said if the state want quality and standard education, then topmost priority must be given to the welfare of teachers in the state.

The house however, commended the zeal of governor Abdullahi Sule for approving the employment of over 400 teachers, and blamed those responsible for the delay in payment of the their salary.