Nasarawa Assembly summons suspended council boss, deputy



The Nasarawa state House of Assembly has invited the suspended chairman of Nasarawa local government council, Mohammed Sani Ottos, alongside deputy chairman, Karu local government council, Lawal Yakubu Karshi, to appear before it on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.



Chairman of the committee investigating the alleged act of insubordination and abuse of office by local government officials Hon.Ibrahim Peter Akwe gave the summon during its sitting in Lafia on Monday.

He said the summoning of the affected local government officials was to give them fair hearing over insubordination allegation leveled against them.

“This would enable the affected council officials to defend the allegation leveled against them. And to recommend appropriate sanctions,” he said.



“The mandate of this committee is to ascertain the level of the involvement of the suspended chairman of Nasarawa local government and the suspended deputy chairman, Karu local government at a court case of the former Secretary to the Government of the State (SSG), against Nasarawa state government on August 8, 2020.

Peter Akwe assured of the committee’s readiness towards ensuring that justice is done on the matter and give the affected LG officials fair hearing.

The chairman appreciated members of the committee for their cooperation and called for its sustenance.



On August 10, 2020, the Nasarawa state House of Assembly suspended the affected local government officials over insubordination and abuse of office.