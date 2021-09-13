Nasarawa Assembly suspends House leader over fake employment

The Nasarawa state House of Assembly has suspended its Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Luka Iliya Zhekaba (PDP- Obi 2), for his alleged involvement in fake employment of 38 secondary school teachers in the state.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this after the House deliberated on the report of the Committee on Education over the recruitment of 366 teachers as well as 38 fake teachers on the pay roll of the state civil service during the proceedings Monday, in Lafia.

The speaker said the House was not against the employment of the teachers but that due process must be followed for equity and fairness while recruitment of teachers should be a periodic exercise.

“The committee recommended that Hon. Luka Iliya Zhekaba, Deputy Minority Leader of the House should be suspended and Ad-hoc committee be set up to investigate his alleged involvement in the fake employment of the teachers.

“I hereby set up a three man Ad- hoc committee to investigate his alleged involvement and report back to the House within two weeks.

“I can’t question his activities or involvement for now until the committee concludes its findings. As you commence your investigation, I wish you success,” the speaker said.

Hon. Suleiman Yakubu Azara, member representing Awe south constituency is the chairman of the committee while Hon. Usman Labaran Shafa, member representing Toto/ Gadabuke constituency, Hon. Samuel Tsebe, member representing Akwanga South are members.