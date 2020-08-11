Nasarawa assembly suspends LG chair, deputy over ‘insubordination’

The Nasarawa state Assembly has suspended the chairman of Nasarawa local government council, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Ottos for alleged insubordination.

The House also suspended the deputy chairman, Karu local government council, Lawal Yakubu Karshi, for the same act.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this after chairman, House Committee on Local Government, Barrister Mohammed Alkali moved a motion on the activities of the affected council officials during an emergency sitting in Lafia. He was seconded by Oga Ogazi.

The speaker said for the chairman of Nasarawa LGC and deputy chairman, Karu local government council to abandon their official duties to attend the court case of the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Tijani Ahmed, was disservice and act of insubordination.

“The chairman of Nasarawa local government council is hereby suspended pending the investigation on his act of insubordination. The deputy chairman of Nasarawa local government is hereby directed to take over the affairs of the council on acting capacity with immediate effect.

“The deputy chairman of Karu local government council should also proceed on suspension.

“The Commissioner of Police is hereby directed to provide adequate security cover to acting chairman of Nasarawa local government council as the investigation lasts, ” he said.

The speaker expressed dismay on how the Nasarawa council boss abandoned his people on the eve of election to attend court case that does not concern government instead of being on ground to assist the security agents in ensuring peaceful Nasarawa central constituency bye election.

According to him, the chairman pays more allegiance to the former SSG than the government, which is uncalled for.

While contacted, the chairman of Nasarawa LGC said he had no knowledge that his action contravened the law, and that he was only acting in solidarity with his former boss, and apologised for his action.