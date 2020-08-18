Nasarawa assembly swears in new member



The Nasarawa state House of Assembly Tuesday, sworn in Hon. Ismaeel Suleiman Danbaba (APC) as new member representing Nasarawa Central constituency.

Speaker of the house, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, while swearing in the new member in Lafia during the House proceedings expressed optimism that the new lawmaker would provide quality leadership to his constituents and the state at large.



He urged lawmakers to guide and extend their hands of friendship to the new member to enable him succeed.

Balarabe Abdullahi also urged the new member to be guided by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the House rules in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the state.



The speaker assured the new member of support and cooperation to enable him succeed.

On August 9, 2020, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ismaeel Suleiman Danbaba, the winner of the bye-election for the Nasarawa Central State Constituency in the state House of Assembly.



This followed the death of the member representing the constituency at the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu (APC), on April 30.