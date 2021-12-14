Nasarawa assembly to pass 2022 budget before December 31 – Speaker



Speaker, Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has assured that the house would do all in its power to ensure speedy passage of the 2022 budget before the end of this month for the overall interest of the state.

He gave the assurance while inspecting the ongoing 2022 budget defence of various House Standing Committees with Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) and Parastatals at the assembly complex in Lafia on Tuesday.

“I have been going round because I have a target, my target is to ensure that I pass the 2022 budget before the end of the year,” he said.

He said the budget was very key and important to the people of the state which is why he was going up and down to deliver on the mandates.

He said, “The life of our people depends in the budget, government cannot be able to do anything without following the budget provisions, so in the part of the House we have responsibility for our people and for the state.

“I have made my position very clear during my speech at budget presentation last week that I want cooperation between the House and MDAs so that we should be able to pass the budget at a good time.

“I am pleased to inform you that at the course of my going round, I discovered that most of my committees are working and are attending to MDAs to ensure that we pass the budget at a very good time for the benefit of our state and our people.”