Nasarawa assembly uncovers purported employment of 366 teachers

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has directed its committee on education, science and technology to investigate the purported employment of 366 secondary school teachers by the office of the state Accountant General.

The speaker gave the directive after Hon. Daniel Ogazi, the chairman, house committee on education, science and technology, raised the issue on the matters of public interest during proceedings yesterday, in Lafia.

He said that thorough investigation into the alleged employment of teachers would enable the House to know the true position of the matter.

“It is in view of this that I direct that the House Committee on education, science and technology to carry out thorough investigation .

The speaker asked the committee to invite all those involved for questioning and report back to the House within three weeks.

Earlier, chairman committee on education, science and technology

Hon. Daniel Ogazi, while raising the matter said that the purported employment emanated from the office of the state Accountant General.

Ogazi told the House that there was no provision in the 2021 budget for the employment of 366 secondary school teachers and wondered why there was such employment without due process.

“We have some documents on the purported employment” he said.