Nasarawa bye-election: INEC kicks-off virtual training for ad-hoc staff

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced a virtual training for ad-hoc staff of the commission ahead of the state constituency bye election in Nasarawa state.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in Nasarawa state Dr. Uthman Ajidagba stated this in Lafia, the state capital on Tuesday.



He said the training was part of the processes to ensure successful conduct of the election.

According to Dr. Uthman Ajidagba, the training focused largely on how to conduct the election in line with COVID-19 guidelines to check spread of the pandemic.



He said the commission had been engaging electorate in Nasarawa central constituency in series of sensitisation on the forthcoming bye election to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the exercise.

Dr. Uthman Ajidagba however, called on the ad-hoc staff to be upright and operate within the tenets of the electoral laws.



He added that COVID -19 preventive measures have been provided at the various polling units in the constituency.