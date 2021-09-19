Nasarawa deputy gov empowers 330 less privileged women in 33 electoral wards

The Nasarawa state deputy governor Dr.Emmanuel Akebe has empowered 330 less privileged women with N10,000 each, to cushion the prevailing economic hardship.

Disbursing the fund in Obi local government area on Sunday, Akabe said the beneficiaries were drown from 33 electoral wards of Lafia, Doma and Obi local government areas of the state.

He said the gesture was to show love to the less privileged and to enable them to improve in their businesses.

The deputy governor said he targeted women who are already into petty businesses with a view of assisting them to grow their business.

He encouraged them to make judicious use of the money given to them.

“I will monitor to ensure that all of you use the money judiciously in growing your businesses.

“If I discover that you use it well, next year I will give all those who do well more support to grow their businesses,” Dr Akabe added.