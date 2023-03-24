Nasarawa detected 5, 408 TB cases in 2022- Commissioner

The Nasarawa state government has disclosed that 5,408 cases of Tuberculosis (TB) were detected in the state in 2022.

The Commissioner for Health, Pharm. Ahmed Baba-Yahaya, made the disclosure this Friday in Lafia at an event to commemorate the 2023 World Tuberculosis Day.

He added that 21 per cent of the TB patients were also co-infected with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

The commissioner said further that no fewer than 300 children between ages 0-14 were also detected with TB in 2022.

He, however, said based on the measures put on ground at various health facilities in the state, the treatment rate is 89 per cent.

Baba-Yahaya said the state government in collaboration with other partners was working hard to increase the treatment rate to 95 per cent as stipulated by the National TB Control Programme.

He added that tuberculosis treatment by Direct Observation Therapy Course (DOST) started in 2003 at ERCC Hospital, Alushi.

