Nasarawa disburses scholarship to 15,000 students



The Nasarawa state Scholarship Board, Thursday, said 15,000 students have received their scholarship allowances from 2019 to date.

Executive secretary of the board, Danlami Ikpobose, discloses this in Lafia, the state capital.

He said over N259 million was spent in settling the students from 2019 to date.

The Executive secretary also said the board had also screened the students of 2014 to 2015 who were initially suppose to benefit but only 5,000 got their allowances.

According to him, on his assumption in office, he had directed for the immediate payment of the bursary allowances to enable them continue with their studies effectively.

Ikpobose further said out of the number, 37 students are studying abroad.



He explained that currently the scholarship board is facing some challenges. He then appealed to the government to provide the board with vehicles and increase its subvention in order to continue their activities effectively.

He charged the students to focus more on their studies to complement the government’s gesture to them.

Ikpobose therefore, commended governor Abdullahi Sule for all the necessary support and cooperation given to them to succeed.

Related

No tags for this post.