Nasarawa: Eggon group turns attention on education ﻿

Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA) Worldwide Sunday said it would prioritise the welfare of staff and students of Eggon Community Secondary School, Nassarawa Eggon, in Nasarawa state.

The new ECDA president, David Abuluya stated this during the swearing in of the newly elected officials of the association in Nassarawa Eggon local government area.

He stated that he has declared free education from Junior Secondary School (JSS) 1 to 3 at Eggon Eommunity Secondary School, in order to give children of the less privileged access to education, considering its importance to societal development.

“Before, the school has only 13 students, but immediately when I won my election as ECDA president, the school now has 400 students as a result of free education policy declared by me.

“During my electioneering campaign, I have promised to resuscitate Eggon Community Secondary School, Nassarawa Eggon, due to its dilapidated nature. The school has decayed and still decaying and by the special grace of God, we will revive it

He appealed to all Eggon sons and daughters to contribute positively to the development of the school.

The ECDA president promised to provide all inclusive and purposeful leadership as well as rule his people with the fear of God.

Mr. Suleiman Danladi-Gyabo, chairman, Electoral Committee said the election was conducted devoid of any sentiment.

On his part, the outgone president, Mr. Wilberforce Alaku, stated the need for unity among Eggon nation and the need for forgiveness among its members and other people of Eggon nation in order to move Eggon nation forward.