Nasarawa flags off campaigns against Lassa fever

The Nasarawa state government has flagged off campaigns to check the spread of Lassa fever in the state.

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Janet Angbazo, stated this during a news briefing in Lafia, the state capital.

Dr. Angbazo said the measure became imperative to enlighten residents on the need to desist from lifestyles that would enhance the spread of the disease.

“The signs and symptoms of Lassa fever typically occur one to three weeks after the patient comes into contact with the virus. For the majority of Lassa fever virus infections, approximately 80 per cent symptoms are mild and are undiagnosed. Mild symptoms include slight fever, general malaise and weakness, and headache,” she said.

She added that the sensitisation would focus more on communities that were prone to Lassa fever outbreak, especially Lafia, Obi, Karu, Awe, Doma local government areas.

She advised residents to abstain from rat-contaminated foods and other utensils and embrace hygiene.