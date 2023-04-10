Nasarawa: Former deputy governor regains freedom

A former deputy governor of Nasarawa state, Prof. Onje Gye-Wadow who was kidnapped on Thursday night, has been freed by his abductors after collecting N4 million ransom.

A family source who confirmed the release of Prof.Gye-Wado, said he was freed around 10:06pm on Sunday night.

Gye Wado was kidnapped in his country home, Rinza, near Wamba, the headquarters of Wamba local government area of the state.

Earlier, his kidnappers placed a ransom of N70 million but the family bargained from N2 million to N3.5 million naira and finally had to top it close to N4 million before he was released.

“They collected the ransom near Mada Hills secondary school in Akwanga, near Angwan chiyawa, between Akwanga and Nasarawa Eggon,” a family source said.

Police authorities were yet to speak as at the time of filling this report.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

