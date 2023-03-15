Nasarawa: Forum distances self from PDP governorship candidate’s endorsement 

Stakeholders of Mada South Unity Forum in Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa state, Wednesday, distanced itself from the purported endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship candidate, David Umbugadu, by its national president of Mada Development Association (MDA), James Bashayi.

The stakeholders stated this during an emergency meeting held at the residence of the district head of Akwanga, Sir, Anthony Yamusa.

The stakeholders bemoaned the position of the MDA president, describing it as a mushroom endorsement.

Speaking during the meeting, the deputy chairman of Akwanga local government area, Mr. Shuaibu Musa Bassau, lamented that a decision of such magnitude by MDA, needs a wider consultation and acceptance by Mada nation.

Bassau said there is no alternative to Governor Abdullahi Sule, as according to him, the governor deserved a second term in office to complete the good works he has started in Mada land.

He called on Mada people to disregard the purported endorsement and come out en masse and vote massively for Governor Sule, under the platform of APC, on Saturday.

Also speaking, the district head of Akwanga, Sir, Anthony Yamusa, who also decried the decision of MDA on the matter, called on Mada sons home and abroad to vote Governor Abdullahi Sule, during the rescheduled election on Saturday, March 18th.

The stakeholders in a communique at the end of the meeting, endorsed Governor Sule, and called on Mada sons and daughters to vote for him.

