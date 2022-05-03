Nasarawa gov aspirant, Ombugadu, promises development





Nasarawa state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Dr David Ombugadu, has vowed to ensure the development of the state, enjoining all eligible voters to join in his vision to making the state a success.

Ombugadu said this during the screening exercise conducted by the PDP Governorship Screening Committee for its governorship aspirants in Abuja recently.

Dr. Ombugadu, a grassroots politician with the interest of the Nassarawa people at heart, tagged this movement as the “Nasarawa Project 2023”

The politician who is popularly referred to as Yaro Mai Wanka is now set for the governorship primaries slated for this month.”

