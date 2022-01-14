Nasarawa gov expresses shock over LG chair’s death

Nasarawa state governor, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, has expressed shock and sadness over the sudden death of the executive chairman of Akwanga local government area, Emmanuel Joseph Leweh, who slumped and died on Thursday.

A statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Ibrahim Addra, in Lafia on Friday indicated that, “Governor Sule who visited the family of deceased on Friday morning described the late Hon. Leweh as a vibrant gentleman and visionary leader who made great contributions to the development of the council and the state at large.

“In only a few months into his three-year tenure, the young man showed great courage, leadership and sincere commitment to uniting the people of the area and steering the Council on the path of accelerated growth,” he said.

The governor sees the passing of the council chairman as a huge loss to the Mada nation in particular and the state in general.

He urged the youth in the area to consider the death of Leweh as the will of God and condoled with the Mada nation, the people of Akwanga local government, the APC family and the family of the deceased, urging them to pray for the repose of the soul of Emmanuel Leweh.