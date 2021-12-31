Nasarawa Gov Sule flags off Idadu-Agwashi road

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has flagged off the construction of the 24-kilometre Idadu/Agwashi road in Doma local government area of the state.

Speaking at the event on Friday, Sule said the road was one of his campaign promises to open up rural communities.

He said his administration was committed to impacting the lives of the people and would, therefore, continue to expand the road networks for the socio-economic development of the state.

According to the governor, the work will cost N3.2 billion and will be done in 12 months.

He, however, charged the contractors to do quality work, saying, “I need top quality work to be done.”

“When I went there I made a commitment by saying that by the grace of God if I became the governor I would fix your road and today I thank God that I am fixing that road.

“I made similar commitments when we travelled to Mararaba Udege and Sisin Baki. When I saw those roads I almost cried for the people. Today, it is history; in less than 20 minutes you can go from Mararaba all the way to Udege. And God has given me the opportunity to witness this road. It’s going to cost N3.2 billion, but the money means nothing as far as the happiness of the people is concerned,” the governor said