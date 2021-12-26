Nasarawa governor Engr Sule a shining light at 62, says PGF

The serving governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the aiges of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has described the governor of Nasarawa state Abdullahi A. Sule, as a ‘shining light’ of the ruling party even as he marks his 62nd birthday anniversary.

PGF, in a statement released by its Chairman and Kebbi state governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Sunday in Abuja, acknowledged and commended Engr Sule’s leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of the APC.

The statement joined Nigerians all over, especially his family and the Nasarawa people to celebrate his 62nd birthday anniversary.

“The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) join HE. Abdullahi A. Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State to celebrate his 62nd birthday. Along with the people of Nasarawa State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC. We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nasarawa State as well as at the national level. As Governor of Nasarawa State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.

“As we rejoice with, HE. Abdullahi A. Sule, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE. Abdullahi A. Sule!”

