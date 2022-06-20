Nasarawa governorship candidate picks running mate 



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Nasarawa state, Hon. David Umbugadu, has announce Hon Yahaya Usman Ohinohyi as his running mate.

Umbugadu made the disclosure at a meeting with the State Working Committee (SWC) members of the party on Monday in Lafia.

Hon. Ohinohyi is a two term former member of Nasarawa state house of assembly who represented Umesha/Ugya state constituency, Toto local government area of the state.

The governorship candidate said the party had zoned the position of running mate to Nasarawa west senatorial district after due consultation with all its relevant organs.

Umbugadu therefore said the party in the state is united and are sure of victory in 2023.

Accepting his nomination, Ohinohyi said he will support the candidate and the party to defeat the ruling party.

Speaking earlier, the PDP state chairman, Hon Francis Orogo, said the party will defeat the ruling APC in the state landslide.

He added that “after almost four years in office, the APC-led administration had done nothing.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

