Nasarawa govt commences 5-day skill acquisition training for 300 women



The Nasarawa state government has commenced a five-day entrepreneurial and skill acquisition training for over 300 women in the state.

The state commissioner for women affairs and social development, Halima Jabiru, said this on Monday in Lafia, the state capital.

She said women who would be trained in various skills will be given loans to start up their own businesses.

Jabiru adviced the women to rise up to the occasion by engaging themselves in lifelong ventures to keep the home-front economically viable.

“This programme is aimed at empowering women to cope with the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

She said women have remained the major focus of the state government in the areas of empowerment hence the need for participants to take advantage of the training to maximise their potential.

She noted that since the outbreak of the COVID-19, Nasarawa state government had not relented in its efforts towards initiating programmes aimed at cushioning the economic effects of the pandemic on the people.