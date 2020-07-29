Nasarawa gov’t distributes N300m worth hospital equipment to PHCs



Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state Wednesday, flagged off the distribution of hospital equipment to Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and General hospitals worth over N300 million.

The equipment was procured through the 2020 intervention from the Save One Million Lives (SOML) programme of the World Bank.

Distributing the equipment in Lafia, Sule said the government has renovated 67 PHCs and 11 general hospitals across the state through the 2020 intervention from the Save One Million Lives programme.

He also said the state government had made significant strides in the health sector since the domestication of the SOML programme,

Sule added that his administration had upgraded two service delivery points in the state’s Dalhatu Araf specialist hospital, Lafia, as well as the central medical store under the same intervention.

The governor noted that the SOML programme was initiated by the federal government to expand access to essential primary healthcare services for women and children, “Considering its effectiveness, the state government had domesticated the programme in order to provide essential healthcare services to the citizens of the state.

“It is for this reason that the government has approved the release of funds for the procurement of these equipment through the SOML programme to be distributed, not only to the general hospitals but also to the PHCs.”

He however, charged users of the equipment to take adequate care by judiciously and efficiently utilising them for the wellbeing of the people of the state.