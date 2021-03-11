Nasarawa govt, royal fathers endorse Hajj Savings Scheme

state including royal fathers and other relevant have endorsed the new Hajj Savings Scheme of NAHCON.

The state , Abdullahi A. Sule, leading a team at the launching/mobilisation drive in state Wednesday described the scheme as one of the best options that will rescue the hajj industry in from dependency.

The added that such “well thought schemes are the engines needed to advance the economic well-being of intending pilgrims as well as which is gradually phasing out participation in religious matters.”

He expressed delight at the large turnout of participants adding that it is the first time he witnessed impressive number of , state executives of pilgrims’ boards and large turnout of Fulanis in one sitting.

The described it as an indication of the scheme’s acceptance in the state.

In his opening remarks, NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, enumerated the financial gains that will accrue by registering in the scheme for the intending pilgrims and for Hajj operations in .

“The reality for the success of the Scheme however depends on all of us to propagate and it in every way through encouraging our people to key into this noble Scheme. Therefore as we rise from here today, we must all go to work to preach the message of the Hajj Savings Scheme,” he said.

