Nasarawa govt spends N15bn to construct 3,612 classroom blocks

Nasarawa state government, Wednesday, said it has spent over N15 billion for construction and remodelling of classroom blocks in primary and junior secondary schools in the state in the last eight years.

Chairman of the state Universal Basic Education Board, Muhammed Musa Dan’ azumi, gave the figure in an interview with journalists n Lafia.

He said the amount covers construction, rehabilitation and remodelling of 3,612 blocks of classrooms as well as provision of boreholes, toilet facilities, learning materials and furniture to the schools.

He said the funds were grants from the World Bank assisted projects and counterpart contributions by the state government between 2012 and 2019.

The chairman further disclosed that governor Sule approved the sum of N1.5 billion to access 2019 matching grant to tune of N3.3 billion, while commending the governor for prioritising education by releasing the sum of N2.7 billion for the board to access the 2016 to 2018 matching grant of 5.4 billion naira.

He equally added that over 2000 teachers were employed and over 5000 teachers were promoted to in the years under to boost the education status of the state.

Related

No tags for this post.