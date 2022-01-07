Nasarawa govt vows to monitor 2022 budget implementation

The Nasarawa state government has said it would monitor closely, the implementation of all programmes and policies enunciated in this year’s budget to ensure accountability and transparency in the management of public funds.

The Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, Mr. Daniel E. Agyeno, gave the assurances on Friday during a budget analysis in Lafia.

He called on all the accounting officers of the ministries, departments and agencies MDAs to be guided by the appropriation law in addition to ensuring that “all revenues due to the state government are properly collected and accounted for so that the set targets can be achieved.”

According to him, the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule “attaches high premium to accountability and transparency in the management of public funds.”

He solicited the maximum support of the general public towards the successful implementation of the 2022 budget of ‘Sustainable Transformation.’