Nasarawa guber: PDP alleges plot by APC to instigate volence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state has alleged plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to instigate violence to scare away voters during the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Former minister of information, Mr Labaran Maku, made the allegation on Thursday at a press conference in Karu local government area of the state.

Maku said the party was in receipt of intelligence information that the ruling party in the state had planned to disrupt elections where the PDP has clear chances of winning.

He alleged that the ruling party perfected plans to unleash violence in Lafia, Obi, Karu and Nasarawa local government areas where PDP has clear chances of winning.

Maku therefore, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) to mobilise security personnel in such areas in order to enable the electorates vote for candidates of their choice during the elections.

He urged PDP supporters to conduct themselves peaceful as they have always done in the past during elections.

