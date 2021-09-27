Nasarawa intensifies measures for modern contraception access



The Nasarawa state government, Monday, said it has intensified key measures to promote access to modem contraception.

Permanent Secretary state !inistry of Health, Dr. Jannet Angbazo, disclosed this in a press briefing in Lafia to mark the world contraception day.

She said earlier this year, the state has launched the four-year family planning FP/PPFP Costed Implementation Plan (CIP).

Angbazo said the government recognises the fact that access to modern contraception was one of the key measures to drastically reduce the high maternal mortality rate in the state.

She equally said Nasarawa state has revised the task shifting, task sharing policy thus strengthening the efforts, at ensuring lower cadre health workers can provide FP services.

“This in turn will increase access to the services in all nooks and crannies of the state.

“In addition, the state has also inaugurated the Interfaith Forum on childbirth spacing (CBS). The Interfaith Forum consists of both Christian and Islamic leaders who are working together to promote family planning/CBS in Nasarawa State,” she said.

“To ensure more awareness and uptake of family planning services, there is need to intensify male involvement through male engagement sensitisations at the community level, encourage spousal discussion on FP and promote the benefits of FP using the media and other community level channels.”

She therefore, called on stakeholders including the media, religious leaders, service providers, men and youths must work hand in hand to promote the benefits of FP services.

While assuring that government will continue to provide the enabling environment for the provision of FP services and adoption of FP as a lifestyle in all the communities as one of the mean to promoting socio-economic development in the state.

Related

No tags for this post.