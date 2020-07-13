Nasarawa: Lawmakers throw full support on Sule



The Nasarawa state House of Assembly Monday, assured governor Abdullahi Sule of their readiness to give his administration full support and cooperation in order to enhance development across the state.

Speaker of the house, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, gave the assurance during the house’s first sitting of the second legislative year in Lafia.

He said the house was focused and determined to continue to maintain a good working relationship with the executive arm for the overall development of the state.

“This would also improve on the socio-economic activities and standard of living of the people of the state,” he said.

He commended the members for their commitment and hard work in overseeing the activities of Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) across the state and called for its sustenance.

The speaker also appreciated some MDAs for their cooperation during the oversight function.

He equally advised heads of MDAs to continue to give their maximum cooperation to the assembly for the overall development of the state.