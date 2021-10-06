Nasarawa LG election: Sule apologises for delay, late polling

.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has apologised to the electorate in the state for the delay in the voting process.

He tendered his apology, Wednesday, shortly after he casted his vote at about 2:45 pm in his home town, Gudi station, 001 Motor Park polling unit, Akwanga local government area of the state.

The governor said the election has been going on smoothly in many parts of the state, saying unfortunately, there were few places where there were delays due to logistic issues.

“We apologise for that. But one thing I promise is that this election will be carried out very transparently. It will be carried out with accountability to the Almighty God to the best of my knowledge, and that is where we are going,” Sule said.

He commended the state electoral body for the efforts put in place.

“Definitely there are delays in distribution of the materials because of the logistic problems that they have being saying that they are having. So, we want to apologise to people that have come to vote because when people are interested in voting and they are ready to vote, if there are delays, it affects them mortally.

“I did not want my unit to have any special favour. So, I said if there are delays in some places, let’s make sure that materials are distrusted to those places before even my unit and that is the reason why you see me voting at almost 2o’clock. It is because in reality I wanted to make sure what other units are going through what we are also going through.”