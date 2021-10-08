Nasarawa LG polls: PDP accuses NASIEC of bias

The chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state, Mr. Francis Orogu, has accused the Nasarawa state Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) of bias.

The PDP chairman raised the alarm at a press briefing in his office Thursday, in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

He alleged that NASIEC has collaborated with the state government and the APC in the state and perpetrated electoral fraud on the October 6th local government elections.

He stated that election materials were diverted and there were neither election materials nor personnel in many voting centers.

He added that NASIEC has abused the electoral laws and the Nasarawa state electoral commission’s guidelines, by aiding the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in avoiding healthy political competition during the council elections.

“Since I assumed office as chairman of PDP, I have resisted any temptation to allow my people to participate in any LG elections, because from the rules been set to guiding the election; I have known that the process is not going to be democratic.”

The chairman equally alleged that NASIEC and state government have reduced the state to a one party state, by shutting the leading opposition party in the state out of the election despite collected huge amount of monies from candidates.

He said NASIEC has acted on a script written by the ruling APC government bent on avoiding healthy political competition. He described it as an assault on democracy. “I called this election a cheat.” Orogu said.