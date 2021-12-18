Nasarawa: Migili APC stakeholders apologise to Sule over purported statement, denies marginalisation

Stakeholders of Migili nation in All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state have apologised to governor Abdullahi Sule for what they described as embarrassment caused by the purported statement made by the chairman of the Migili Cultural Development Association, Dr. Philip Ajeh.

In the statement, the Migili chairman reportedly accused the governor of marginalizing its people.

Director General Nasarawa Geographical Information Service (NAGIS) and a chieftain of APC in Migili nation Sonny Agassi made the apology on behalf of other Migili people in a press briefing on Friday, in Lafia.

“Migili APC stakeholders, and by extension the Migili Nation of Nasarawa state, are embarrassed by a recent purported statement signed by chairman of the Migili Cultural Development Association, Dr. Philip Ajeh, in which he implicitly accused governor Abdullahi A. Sule, of marginalising our people”.

“At no time was there an assembly of Migili people or gathering of critical stakeholders in Migili land where it was decided that we should cry out about alleged “lopsidedness” in the states’ executive council,” he said.

He said Migili nation has a fair, and good share of representation in the government for which they should be grateful to the governor for his magnanimity.

“His excellency should note that it is not in the character of our people to defame and denigrate a leader who works tirelessly to run an inclusive and equitable government; rather an attempt by a desperate individual with an inordinate ambition to get into the cabinet through blackmail,” he alleged.

They however, pledged their loyalty and support to governor Sule’s administration in its quest to exceed all expectations in Nasarawa state.

As according to him, “Migili APC stakeholders and the generality of Migili people appreciate the several high-ranking appointments the governor has given them as a matter of privilege.”

He therefore, listed some key positions occupied by Migili personalities under Sule’s administration to includes; Mr. Sonny Agassi, Director-General, Nasarawa Geographic Information Service (NAGIS). Dr. Magaji Joshua Ibrahim, Special Adviser to the governor on Science and Technology, Alhaji Jibrin Akunza Koro, Personal Assistant, to the governor, Dr. Ishaya Awotu, chairman, governing board of the college of education, Akwanga.

Others are Mr. Bulus Amoyi, Permanent Secretary, Nasarawa State Civil Service Commission, Mr. Jonathan Jarme, Member, Nasarawa State Christian Pilgrims Board, Surveyor Ishaya Makama, Acting Surveyor-General of Nasarawa state, Mr. Aloko Flashman, Acting General Manager, Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS), Joshua Ozhe Yekpowudu, chairman, Obi local government area among others.