Nasarawa monarch lauds productivity award on NPHCDA boss

A paramount traditional ruler, the Sangarin Shabu in Nasarawa state Mahmoud Bwalla Friday, described the recent conferment of productivity order of merit Award on Executive Director National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shauib as well deserved.

He stated this during a press briefing at his palace in Shabu, Lafia local government area of Nasarawa state.

According to the traditional ruler, primary health care under Dr. Faisal Shauib had recorded unprecedented transformation especially in the area of upgrading of health care facilities across the country and sustained attention to maternal and child health.

He also pointed out that the Executive Director had distinguished himself in stamping out Ebola, Polio as well as the fight against COVID – 19 over the years.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the award, he however, called on other recipients to continue to live up to expectations of their various endeavour to the service of humanity.

