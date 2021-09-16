Nasarawa: NDE begins training of unemployed women graduate on viable skills



The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Nasarawa state, has commenced the training of 62 unemployed women graduates in various viable skills to enable them become self reliant.

State coordinator of the agency, Mr. Christopher Bamsida, stated this during the orientation exercise for 62 Women Empowerment Collabration Scheme (WECS) in Lafia on Thursday.

“The event is designed under the Women Empowerment Collabration Scheme ( WECS) for 62 lucky unemployed women graduate of Nasarawa state.

“You will be trained in various viable skills such as make-up, food processing and packaging, decoration and event management by skill professionals,” he said.

He said the scheme was aimed at reducing unemployment, creating wealth and self employment for the participants in skills acquisition training.

Bamsida said the skills were lucrative and highly marketable while calling for collaborative efforts with the government, individuals, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), among others to eliminate unemployment and poverty in the society.

He commended the Director- General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo for considering the state in the pilot scheme and for keying into good policies and programmes that will fight unemployment in the country.

Also speaking, Mrs. Lynda Barau, the deputy director, procurement of NDE headquarters urged the participants to take the training with all seriousness in order to be self reliant and to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

She said the agency was determined to tackle youths and women unemployment and restiveness through its various skills acquisition programmes.

Responding, Mrs Ladi Kuje, one of the participants appreciated the agency for the gesture and promised to take the training with all seriousness its deserves.