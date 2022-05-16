Nasarawa NSCDC arrests 2 over rape, homosexual offences 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa state command, weekend arrested 2 persons accused of rape and homosexual crimes.

Parading the two suspects at the command’s headquarters in Lafia, weekend, the spokesman of the command, Jerry Victor, stated that the first incident took place on 20th of April, 2022 at Unguwar Galadima in Lafia when one Abubakar Abdullahi (the suspect) lured the victim, one Ramatu Abdullahi aged 10 by buying her palm-kennel and had a canal knowledge of her before he was caught.

The spokesman stated further that investigations revealed that it was not the first time the suspect committed such crime and medical reports indicates that the victim is positive of Hepatitis.

On the homosexual case, ASC Victor stated that: “The second case which involves one Shaau Abdulrazag (victim) aged 19 was reported to the command by his father, Saminu Abdulrazag, against one Usman Umar, aged 37 and the incident happened at Tudun-Kauri also here in Lafia.

“The suspect was caught attempting to commit the crime of homosexual after luring the victim with either N120 or N200 or Indomie”.

He added that the suspect confessed that it was not the first time he committed such crime.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

