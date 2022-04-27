Nasarawa NSCDC trains officers on farmers – headers’ crisis

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NCD), Nasarawa state command, Wednesday organised a one-day training workshop for all its 46 divisional and area command officers on the modern techniques/method of preventing farmers/headers crisis.

The training workshop which was held at the command headquarters in Lafia, the state capital, had in attendance all the participants who came in person from the various divisional offices and area commands in the state.

In his paper presentation on behalf of the commandant of the security out-fit at the event, assistant commandant, Francis Benjamin, who is also the head Agro-rangers Unit of the command, listed and analyzed some of the modern methods/techniques of preventing farmers/headers crisis.

He also spoke on how to include early interactions between the various divisional offices and the two groups, organizing a regular meetings/seminal for the farmers and headers among others.

This, he said, is to cut in the bud the long historic crisis between the two groups, particularly this time that the raining season finally comes. He said the training workshop which is an annual event has as the theme for this year: “Raining Season Workshop on Farmers/Headers Clash, Advantages, Disadvantages and Co-existence as It Affects Economic Growth in Nasarawa state.”

He said preventing farmers/headers clash is a sacrifice that every officer of the command must make in order to ensure it does not happened this year, not to talk of managing it.

