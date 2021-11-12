Nasarawa: NSIRS introduces new strategies for improving revenue collection

The executive chairman, Nasarawa state Internal Revenue Service (NSIRS), Ahmed Yakubu Muhammad, Thursday introduced new strategies for improved revenue collection in the state.

He stated this at the launching of the strategies at the Nasarawa state Government House in Lafia.

Muhammad said the four new strategies introduced for improved revenue collection includes the introduction of new Point Of Sales (POS), stamps which are specialised to be used in the state, automation of the processes and procedures of collection of revenues from tricycles and other motorised vehicles used and introduction of a special plate.

He stated that several challenges hindering the efficient output of the board necessitated the need to introduce the new strategies so that revenue collection in the state can improve.

“Despite all the challenges, we have increased the monthly IGR from N500 million as at when we came in to N1.4 billion as at September this year,” he said.

He lauded the Governor Abdullahi Sule led administration for introducing the Nasarawa state Central Billing System and signing into law the Nasarawa state harmonisation and administration law which has spurred the board to increase the revenue generation of the state.

He appealed for approval for the autonomy of the board to enable it perform better in terms of revenue generation and running the activities of the board effectively.

Responding, Governor Abdullahi Sule, lauded and appreciated the NSIRS for the introduction of the new strategies and doing everything it can to improve the revenue generation of the state.

He urged the board to ensure that all proper trainings are conducted for officials of the NSIRS before they are released to the field to implement the new strategies introduced by the chairman.

“If we go out there when we are not ready, it will make it a joke on our own part. If we go out there when we are not ready, the people will make a fool of it,” he said.