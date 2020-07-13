Nasarawa NUJ deregisters progressive chapel

The Nasarawa state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has deregistered the Progressive chapel as a chapel under the council with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the NUJ chairman and secretary, Salihu Mohammed Alkali and Sunday John respectively.

The de registration of the chapel followed the decision of five of its members to return to the correspondents’ chapel after amicable resolution of all grievances that led to the formation of the progressive chapel.

The statement said: “Since the correspondents’ chapel has agreed to accept all the members of the now defunct Progressive chapel, the continuous existence of the Progressive chapel is in violation of ‘Article 5G (1 and 2) of the NUJ constitution.”

In view of this, the Nasarawa state council of NUJ noted with satisfaction the mass movement of members of the defunct progressive chapel back to the third main body of the correspondents’ chapel.

“Consequently, the leadership and members of the defunct progressive chapel are hereby advised to join the correspondents’ chapel which is the only chapel for members of NUJ working outside the location of their establishments,” the statement said.